Camp Cope Announce Running with the Hurricane, Share Title Track

Melbourne rock trio Camp Cope—Georgia Maq (songwriter, vocals, piano, guitar), Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich (bass) and Sarah Thompson (drums and percussion)—have announced their first new album in four years, the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed How To Socialise and Make Friends. Running with the Hurricane is out March 25 on Run For Cover Records, but you can hear its title track right now.

“Running with the Hurricane” is our second preview of Camp Cope’s third outing, following the release of “Blue” last fall. The track is named after a song of the same name by Australian political folk group Redgum, of which Maq’s late father was a member, and centers on the idea of embracing upheaval—viewing pushback from the universe as an opportunity to grow. “And if this is the bottom, I can show you what to do / There’s no other way to go, there’s no other way to go / The only way out is up,” Maq sings over thrumming bass, cymbal crashes and backing “ah”s, proclaiming at the song’s peak, “I push through the pain, running with the hurricane.”

Press materials describe Running with the Hurricane as that exact sort of act of growth: “If Camp Cope’s self-titled debut (2016) was the spark, and How To Socialise & Make Friends (2018) was the fire, Running with the Hurricane is Camp Cope in the calm after the storm.”

Maq explains, “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.”

Camp Cope spent longer than ever before in the studio, recording Running with the Hurricane with engineer Anna Laverty at Sing Sing Recording Studios—Laverty and Maq co-produced the album, while friends Courtney Barnett and Shauna Boyle of Cable Ties contributed instrumentation to “Caroline”/“Sing Your Heart Out” and “One Wink At A Time,” respectively. Their main approach was “just doing something that makes us happy and might make other people feel good too,” says Hellmrich.

Check out “Running with the Hurricane” below and find the details of Camp Cope’s new album further down.

Running with the Hurricane Tracklist:

01. Caroline

02. Running with the Hurricane

03. One Wink at a Time

04. Blue

05. The Screaming Planet

06. Love Like You Do

07. Jealous

08. The Mountain

09. Say the Line

10. Sing Your Heart Out

Running with the Hurricane Art: