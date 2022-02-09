Caroline Polachek Shares New Single, "Billions"

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Caroline Polachek, who last popped up on our radar in July with “Bunny is a Rider,” one of our favorite 2021 tracks, and the first follow-up to 2019’s Pang. Now, she’s returned to show us that our patience was worth it with new single “Billions,” which arrives accompanied by a video co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson.

The track begins as what seems like a return to the dreamier electro-pop moments on Pang, but steps apart from what’s expected as it progresses and reaches its final, otherworldly crescendo with the chant of “I never felt so close to you,” sung in a stilted round by a children’s choir. “Billions” sees Polachek attempting to transcend anything that’s tethered her to earth on previous releases, hinting that the view from up there isn’t as perfect as she would’ve expected: “Headless angel / Body upgraded / But it’s dead on arrival,” she sings on the song’s bridge. Each piece of the song adds up something addictive and ethereal in equal measure.

Polachek is currently on tour in North America, mainly in a support slot on Dua Lipa’s ongoing tour, where she’ll also share the stage with Megan Thee Stallion and Lolo Zoaui, but she’ll also be playing her own solo dates scattered across the country during the tour. Over the summer, she’ll also be hitting the festival circuit, which include sets at Coachella, Primavera Sound and All Points East.

Check out the video for “Billions” below, and keep scrolling for Chairlift’s 2010 Paste session and Polachek’s touring schedule for 2022.

Caroline Polachek Tour Dates:

February

09 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena*

11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

14 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

15 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

21 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*

23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

24 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

25 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

26 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*

March

01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

02 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

04 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

05 – Buffalo NY @ KeyBank Center*

07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*

09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*

10 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center^

19 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

22 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

23 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

25 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

27 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose*

29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

30 – Tacoma, WA @ Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater

31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

April

01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival [SOLD OUT]

23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival [SOLD OUT]

June

02 – Bristol, UK @ Love Saves the Day Festival

03 – Copenhagen, DE @ Heartland Festival

04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound [SOLD OUT]

09 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound Festival

11 + 12 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

July

25 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball*

27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

August

25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

27-28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic Festival

(* = w/ Dua Lipa and Lolo Zoaui)

(^ = w/ Dua Lipa and Meghan Thee Stallion)