Charli XCX Shares New Song “Claws”

Charli XCX has been busy making her forthcoming album, how I’m feeling now, during self-isolation. Ahead of the May 15 album release, she’s sharing a new track, “Claws.”

Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs produced the hyperpop song, paired with artwork from Sara Cwynar. “Claws” follows the April 9 release of the love song, “Forever,” with an accompanying music video of edited fan footage.

She’s also been keeping fans up-to-date with the progress and process behind how i’m feeling now by going live on Zoom and sharing video updates on Twitter.

Listen to “Claws” below. Further down, revisit Charli XCX’s 2012 Daytrotter session.