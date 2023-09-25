Chromatics’ Adam Miller Announces New EP Illusion Pool

Adam Miller, formerly of the Chromatics, is letting his vocals shine on his upcoming EP Illusion Pool, arriving November 10. Today, he released the EP’s title track along with a moody cover of The Byrds “Everybody’s Been Burned,” both featuring The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst on drums. “Illusion Pool” is a rosy break-up song scored with shimmery dream pop. “I live to shine another day,” Miller sings, putting an optimistic spin on heartbreak after leading you through the story of a lost relationship. Miller took the ’60s right out of “Everybody’s Been Burned” and put a classic Chromatics spin on the cover with hard-hitting synths, rumbling drums and echoing vocals.

Miller speaks on revisiting ideas left off of his 2022 album Gateway: “It’s been invigorating to revisit these sketches from over the years. In the past, whenever I hit a wall with something, I would usually drop the idea and forget about it, but I’ve loved being able to pick up these ideas from where I left them with a completely different perspective. When I sang on Chromatics songs, I hated my voice. I would endlessly explore ways in which I could mask it behind a fortress of effects. But over the past few years, I’ve finally learned to embrace my natural voice. It’s as if my fear of my voice vanished over the past few years. Now it feels exhilarating to be so exposed.”

Listen to “Illusion Pool” and “Everybody’s Been Burned” below.