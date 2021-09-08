Circuit Des Yeux Shares New Single, "Sculpting the Exodus"

Last month, avant-garde composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Haley Fohr (aka Circuit Des Yeux) announced her forthcoming album -io (out Oct 22. on Matador) with the thrilling and thunderous “Dogma.” Today (Sept. 8), she’s shared the album’s second single, the ambitious “Sculpting the Exodus.”

Taking full advantage of the 24-piece ensemble Fohr employed to help maximize its sound, the new track is lush, cinematic and supremely epic. Fohr’s unique baritone guides the track’s mighty strings and orchestral instrumentation to a conclusion that feels connected to something divine, as though every sonic element is at once reaching towards the heavens.

Fohr says of the track:

Sculpting the Exodus

is the signal fading? or are my ears betraying what we had yesterday?

everyone is racing to become her first drown out the thirst

through all of the flickering and all of the feelings the signal goes on repeating

don’t call it lover’s lane broken, looking back on everyone

the signal goes on repeating

together we shave down the meaning of the sun

“Sculpting The Exodus” arrives with a video directed by the artist. Check it out below, as well as a 2015 clip of Circuit Des Yeux performing “Ride Blind” for Daytrotter. You can preorder her new record here.