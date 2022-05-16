Listen to Cola's Last Deep in View Single, "Fulton Park"

With anticipation for their debut album at an all-time high, Cola have shared its fifth and final single, “Fulton Park.” The album, Deep in View, named after the philosopher Alan Watts’ anthology by the same title, will be out May 20 via Fire Talk Records.

Former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy joined forces with U.S. Girls/The Weather Station drummer Evan Cartwright to create post-punk peppered with tongue-in-cheek commentary on modern life. “Fulton Park” maintains the same tension as their previous singles as it jumps between bouncy basslines and bluesy guitar riffs. Darcy still manages to distill a slightly dystopian feeling through his deceptively sparse lyrics and selective use of imagery.

While writing the album, Darcy and Stidworthy would exchange demos every Friday and give each other input, a way of writing Darcy found to be very motivating, he said in a statement.

“I heard Fulton Park and was immediately excited to work on vocals for it. It’s such an interesting instrumental. These lush almost psychedelic guitars in the intro and chorus are paired with this really stripped down almost honky tonk verse,” Darcy recalled. “It conjured in my mind this kind of old west imagery. I suppose looking back on the lyrics now, that same kind of juxtaposition is present. Similar to Landers, it takes a look at the natural world and then the odd, magical, sometimes empty things that humans do on that landscape.”

Cola released a music video to accompany the single that sports a collaged quality, much like their sound. The video mimics the tactile nature of the song as they layer abstract watercolor paintings, construct papier-mâché models, and knit colorful yarn through a loom. There’s a fluidity to how one scene melts into the next that matches how Cola weave together different genres into something effortlessly brilliant.

To celebrate the release of Deep in View, the band will be hitting the road for a U.S. and U.K. tour that kicks off on June 20.

You can check out “Fulton Park” along with a complete list of tour dates below.

Cola Tour Dates:

June

18 – Montreal, QC @ Suoni il Popolo Fest

20 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House

21 – Providence, RI @ AS220s

22 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

25 – Washington, DC @ DC9

27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

29 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

July

01 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

02 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

06 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

08 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

12 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

14 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

16 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

18 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

23 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

August

20 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

23 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

24 – London, UK @ Moth Club

25 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

26 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

27 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

28 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs Ltd.

30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

31 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

September

1 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

2 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

3 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest (Yes)

4 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival