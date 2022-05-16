Listen to Cola's Last Deep in View Single, "Fulton Park"

With anticipation for their debut album at an all-time high, Cola have shared its fifth and final single, “Fulton Park.” The album, Deep in View, named after the philosopher Alan Watts’ anthology by the same title, will be out May 20 via Fire Talk Records.
Former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy joined forces with U.S. Girls/The Weather Station drummer Evan Cartwright to create post-punk peppered with tongue-in-cheek commentary on modern life. “Fulton Park” maintains the same tension as their previous singles as it jumps between bouncy basslines and bluesy guitar riffs. Darcy still manages to distill a slightly dystopian feeling through his deceptively sparse lyrics and selective use of imagery.
While writing the album, Darcy and Stidworthy would exchange demos every Friday and give each other input, a way of writing Darcy found to be very motivating, he said in a statement.
“I heard Fulton Park and was immediately excited to work on vocals for it. It’s such an interesting instrumental. These lush almost psychedelic guitars in the intro and chorus are paired with this really stripped down almost honky tonk verse,” Darcy recalled. “It conjured in my mind this kind of old west imagery. I suppose looking back on the lyrics now, that same kind of juxtaposition is present. Similar to Landers, it takes a look at the natural world and then the odd, magical, sometimes empty things that humans do on that landscape.”
Cola released a music video to accompany the single that sports a collaged quality, much like their sound. The video mimics the tactile nature of the song as they layer abstract watercolor paintings, construct papier-mâché models, and knit colorful yarn through a loom. There’s a fluidity to how one scene melts into the next that matches how Cola weave together different genres into something effortlessly brilliant.
To celebrate the release of Deep in View, the band will be hitting the road for a U.S. and U.K. tour that kicks off on June 20.
You can check out “Fulton Park” along with a complete list of tour dates below.
Cola Tour Dates:
June
18 – Montreal, QC @ Suoni il Popolo Fest
20 – Winooski, VT @ Monkey House
21 – Providence, RI @ AS220s
22 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
25 – Washington, DC @ DC9
27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
29 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
July
01 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins
02 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
06 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
08 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
12 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
14 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
16 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
18 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
23 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G
August
20 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
23 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert
24 – London, UK @ Moth Club
25 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
26 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
27 – Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
28 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs Ltd.
30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
31 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
September
1 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
2 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade
3 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest (Yes)
4 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival