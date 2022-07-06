Crack Cloud Share "Tough Baby," Title Track from Their Forthcoming Album

Crack Cloud get in touch with their primal side on their latest single, “Tough Baby.” The title track from their forthcoming album, out Sept. 16 via Meat Machine and their own Crack Cloud Media Studios in North America, is an avant-garde gem that features the band posing as cavemen in the music video.

The Vancouver collective switch up vocalists throughout the track, mirroring the theme of constant evolution that appears again in the music video. The ever-shifting song structure makes the song feel like a Choose Your Own Adventure book—there are a million possibilities as to how the song will unfold, and it’s impossible to anticipate their next move. With winding guitars and primitive percussion as the foundation for their sprawling art-rock, Crack Cloud search for enlightenment and achieve it.

“Our body of work has been largely informed by some of the darker chapters in our lives; we’ve taken a moment to examine beyond that in Tough Baby,” the band says of the song. “The potency of the imagination, the magic and mystery of our world and its history from an adolescent gaze. We wanted to fall in love with our craft again by recalling the mysticism of our youth.”

In the music video, the band provide fans with a five-minute history lesson and explore neurosis, all in hopes of achieving peace and tranquility.

Crack Cloud have also announced a run of shows throughout Europe. They recently wrapped up touring with the Osees.

You can check out the video for “Tough Baby” along with the band’s tour dates down below.

Crack Cloud Tour Dates:

July

07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

10 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc

11 – Pordenone, IT @ Ex Convento San Francesco

12 – Ravenna, IT @ Hana-Bi

14 – Schorndrof, DE @ Manufaktur

15 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome To The Village

16 – Herk De Stad, BE @ Rock Herk (5pm slot)

16 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof (11pm slot)

21 – Binic, FR @ Blues and Folk Festival

22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

23 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club

24 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

25 – Guildford, UK @ The Boilerroom

26 – Cambridge, UK @ Mash

30 – Brno, CZ @ Pop Messe

October

19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall (with Pavement)

21 – London, UK @ EartH

22 – Manchester, UK @White Hotel

23 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

25 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

27 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

28 – Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare

29 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

31 – Brussels, BEL @ Botanique @ Rotonde

November

02-05 – Reykjavik, ISL @ Iceland Airwaves

05 – Berlin, GER @ Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin @ Betonhalle

08 – Hamburg, GER -@Molotow

09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11 – Leipzig, GER @ TransCentury Update

14 – Orleans, FR @ Astrolabe

15 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode

16 – Poitiers, FR @ Le Confort Moderne