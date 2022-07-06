Crack Cloud Share "Tough Baby," Title Track from Their Forthcoming Album

Crack Cloud get in touch with their primal side on their latest single, “Tough Baby.” The title track from their forthcoming album, out Sept. 16 via Meat Machine and their own Crack Cloud Media Studios in North America, is an avant-garde gem that features the band posing as cavemen in the music video.
The Vancouver collective switch up vocalists throughout the track, mirroring the theme of constant evolution that appears again in the music video. The ever-shifting song structure makes the song feel like a Choose Your Own Adventure book—there are a million possibilities as to how the song will unfold, and it’s impossible to anticipate their next move. With winding guitars and primitive percussion as the foundation for their sprawling art-rock, Crack Cloud search for enlightenment and achieve it.
“Our body of work has been largely informed by some of the darker chapters in our lives; we’ve taken a moment to examine beyond that in Tough Baby,” the band says of the song. “The potency of the imagination, the magic and mystery of our world and its history from an adolescent gaze. We wanted to fall in love with our craft again by recalling the mysticism of our youth.”
In the music video, the band provide fans with a five-minute history lesson and explore neurosis, all in hopes of achieving peace and tranquility.
Crack Cloud have also announced a run of shows throughout Europe. They recently wrapped up touring with the Osees.
You can check out the video for “Tough Baby” along with the band’s tour dates down below.
Crack Cloud Tour Dates:
July
07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
10 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc
11 – Pordenone, IT @ Ex Convento San Francesco
12 – Ravenna, IT @ Hana-Bi
14 – Schorndrof, DE @ Manufaktur
15 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome To The Village
16 – Herk De Stad, BE @ Rock Herk (5pm slot)
16 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof (11pm slot)
21 – Binic, FR @ Blues and Folk Festival
22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
23 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club
24 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
25 – Guildford, UK @ The Boilerroom
26 – Cambridge, UK @ Mash
30 – Brno, CZ @ Pop Messe
October
19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall (with Pavement)
21 – London, UK @ EartH
22 – Manchester, UK @White Hotel
23 – Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
25 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
27 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
28 – Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare
29 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
31 – Brussels, BEL @ Botanique @ Rotonde
November
02-05 – Reykjavik, ISL @ Iceland Airwaves
05 – Berlin, GER @ Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin @ Betonhalle
08 – Hamburg, GER -@Molotow
09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11 – Leipzig, GER @ TransCentury Update
14 – Orleans, FR @ Astrolabe
15 – Rennes, FR @ L’Antipode
16 – Poitiers, FR @ Le Confort Moderne