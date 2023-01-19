Legendary Musician David Crosby Has Died at 81

David Crosby, the legendary singer/songwriter, has died at the age of 81, according to a statement from his publicist.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Born in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 1941, Crosby began his career with The Byrds before joining up with Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Graham Nash of The Hollies to form one of the most successful supergroups of all time, Crosby, Stills & Nash. The trio eventually added Neil Young.

Crosby continued to record and tour, releasing music until the end. We published an interview with Crosby, in which he talked excitedly about upcoming musical projects, as recently as Monday.

