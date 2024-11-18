PREMIERE: Dead Gowns Shares New Single “In the Haze” Her debut album, It's Summer, I Love You, and I'm Surrounded by Snow, is set to arrive next February.

This morning, Portland, Maine-based musician Genevieve Beaudoin—who performs under the name Dead Gowns—released “In the Haze,” the second single from her forthcoming debut album, the Eileen Myles-summoning It’s Summer, I Love You, and I’m Surrounded by Snow. The first-ever Dead Gowns record is due out February 14, 2025 via Mtn Laurel Recording Co., and it was produced by Beaudoin alongside Luke Kalloch. The 12 songs were recorded from 2020 through 2023, captured in bedrooms, gymnasiums and churches around Maine and its coastal islands. “In the Haze” is a blizzard of expression—a pairing of the caterwauling rasp of Beaudoin’s crushing vocal with a metallic, dreamy guitar melody. “Goodbye, old friend now gone to start over,” she sings. “You’re still a knot of string, taut under my skin the trees have twice turned over”; a tempered breakdown brings the song to a crooning, craving crescendo. It’s a poetic, somber picture sung with lived-in courage.

“I wrote ‘In the Haze’ about the time before I was diagnosed with endometriosis,” Beaudoin says of the single. “In many ways, it’s about the frustration of not having answers and the jealousy of perceiving others—mainly on the internet-who seem to be thriving. But when I listen back to the track, I hear this backbone of support in the arrangement. I wanted the chorus to be instrumental and focused on these two guitars in riff—it’s come to represent the loved ones who supported me through that journey.”

Watch the visualizer for “In the Haze” below.

It’s Summer, I Love You, and I’m Surrounded by Snow Artwork:

It’s Summer, I Love You, and I’m Surrounded by Snow Tracklist:

How Can I

Wet Dog

Kid 1

Brother

Burnout

In the Haze

Bad Habit

Swimmer

Maladie

See People

Kid 2

Sand Plumb