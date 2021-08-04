Listen to Deafheaven's Final Infinite Granite Single, "In Blur"

San Francisco rockers Deafheaven have been a fixture on our Best New Songs lists on the road to their fifth album Infinite Granite (Aug. 20, Sargent House), and that’s unlikely to change with the release of “In Blur.” The final single ahead of the band’s stylistic pivot of an LP is out now alongside the band’s first music video from their forthcoming album.

“In Blur” continues the shift towards bold, bright melodies Deafheaven are making with their Justin Meldal-Johnsen-produced (M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, Metric) new album, their first since 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. Frontman George Clarke’s usual throat-shredding wails are nowhere to be found, as he begins “In Blur” with gentle vocalizations befitting of a studio pop track. “What does daylight look like?” he wonders over driving percussion and effects-heavy guitar strums, evoking the “period of unrelenting insomnia” that is said to have inspired Infinite Granite, as well as the “morning blue hour” that graces both the album cover and the “In Blur” single art.

“In Blur” is the third single Deafheaven have released ahead of Infinite Granite, following “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing.” The band have 25 tour dates on the docket at the moment, including a pair of October shows in California and a 2022 North American run with stops in Atlanta, Austin, D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Denver and Seattle, among other cities. Tickets are available now via the band’s website.

Watch the Sisyphean “In Blur” video (dir. John Bradburn) below and see Deafheaven’s tour itinerary further down.

Deafheaven Tour Dates:

October

15 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

February 2022

22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom

23 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

March 2022

01 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

11 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

16 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

18 – Denver, CO @ Summit

19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

21 – Vancouver, BC @ Crocodile

23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest