Listen to Deafheaven's Final Infinite Granite Single, "In Blur"

San Francisco rockers Deafheaven have been a fixture on our Best New Songs lists on the road to their fifth album Infinite Granite (Aug. 20, Sargent House), and that’s unlikely to change with the release of “In Blur.” The final single ahead of the band’s stylistic pivot of an LP is out now alongside the band’s first music video from their forthcoming album.
“In Blur” continues the shift towards bold, bright melodies Deafheaven are making with their Justin Meldal-Johnsen-produced (M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, Metric) new album, their first since 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. Frontman George Clarke’s usual throat-shredding wails are nowhere to be found, as he begins “In Blur” with gentle vocalizations befitting of a studio pop track. “What does daylight look like?” he wonders over driving percussion and effects-heavy guitar strums, evoking the “period of unrelenting insomnia” that is said to have inspired Infinite Granite, as well as the “morning blue hour” that graces both the album cover and the “In Blur” single art.
“In Blur” is the third single Deafheaven have released ahead of Infinite Granite, following “Great Mass of Color” and “The Gnashing.” The band have 25 tour dates on the docket at the moment, including a pair of October shows in California and a 2022 North American run with stops in Atlanta, Austin, D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Denver and Seattle, among other cities. Tickets are available now via the band’s website.
Watch the Sisyphean “In Blur” video (dir. John Bradburn) below and see Deafheaven’s tour itinerary further down.
Deafheaven Tour Dates:
October
15 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
February 2022
22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom
23 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
March 2022
01 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
11 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
16 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
18 – Denver, CO @ Summit
19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
21 – Vancouver, BC @ Crocodile
23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest