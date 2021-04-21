Dinosaur Jr. Share Visual for New Single "Take It Back," Announce Guests for Camp Fuzz II

Hot off their most recent album and tour announcements, Dinosaur Jr. shares their third single “Take It Back” ahead of Sweep It Into Space’s release this Friday, April 23, via Jagjaguwar.

The single is a funky, blues-inspired exploration of Caribbean sounds blended with their signature noisy flair, paired with a charming stop-motion animated video juxtaposed with collages created by Callum Scott-Dyson.

Regarding the visuals in a statement, Scott-Dyson said that he:

. . .really wanted to use the creature on the front of the album sleeve for Sweep It Into Space as an inspiration and springboard for its own little adventure, exploring some simple notions of creation, dependence, coming of age and searching for another like yourself. I wanted to mix those themes with my style of stop motion animation, everything being very DIY and handmade, using any materials I could get my hands on to bring the idea to life and give it a surreal and otherworldly feel. I’ve always been a really big fan of Dinosaur Jr, so I was working extra hard to do something that could add to such an awesome track and sit alongside it.

Alongside the new music comes the reveal of the special guests for the band’s “fantasy camp” in Big Indian, New York. The three-day camp runs from July 27-30 and will feature Sopranos-famed Michael Imperioli performing a live reading of his novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes, Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows hosting a stage banter workshop, and a performance from hardcore punk legends Negative Approach.

To celebrate the album release, the band will be hosting a livestream performance from the Sinclair in Boston, Massachusetts on May 1. Tickets and upgrade options can be found here.

Watch the video for “Take It Back” below and watch a special 2011 performance of “Quest” from frontman J. Mascis from the Paste archives further below. You can preorder Sweep It Into Space ahead of its April 23 release here.