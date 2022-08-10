Disq Returns with Nostalgic New Single "If Only"

Disq dip into the past on their ‘90s-nostalgic new single “If Only.” The latest release from their forthcoming album, Desperately Imaginingg Someplace Quiet, out Oct. 7 via Saddle Creek, the song stands in stark contrast to its predecessor “Cujo Kiddies.” From trilling art-rock to the guitar-centric new single, the Wisconsin-based band issues an unofficial warning to buckle up as they tear through new sonic terrain.

Offering up unparalleled authenticity, “If Only” sounds like a long-lost Pablo Honey b-side, not simply a song drawing inspiration from the era, but a relic of it. The gritty brightness of the guitars channel early-2000s alternative as Isaac deBroux-Slone confesses, “I would rewind and fix it all, but if I had the chance to / I’d probably still hurt you, and you me.” The culmination of spinning in constant circles, Disq switches into overdrive with a wailing synth guitar solo and deBroux-Slone’s frustrated screams as he struggles to sleep alone. As if the song itself is worn out from waiting around, the breakdown at the bridge elicits the distant dream of shaking off someone who’s already under your skin.

deBroux-Slone says of “If Only” in a statement:

This is a song to listen to when you’re confused about somebody’s intent in a relationship. It started as a sort of “British invasion” vibe but I wanted to take it in a more interesting direction. The feeling of the song is longing and I thought some of the wistful chords and moods from the plethora of ’90s and 2000’s indie I’d been listening to at the time would fit just right, so I pulled those influences in. The band and I fleshed it out into something close to its current state after I had the initial idea in the Summer of 2020 but something was still missing … It felt “boring” to me so I had my friend Matthew Sanborn come over and help me figure out some new chords to insert into the middle of the song. I added the synth guitar solo over it all and what we now internally refer to as the “freak out” section was born. We attempted to inject as many nostalgic moments and sonic sighs into “If Only” as we could. Hopefully the results tug on your heartstrings.

Check out “If Only” below.