Listen: David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux Collaborate on "This Is a Life"

As wild as A24’s forthcoming Everything Everywhere All At Once appears to be, the Daniels-directed sci-fi/action-adventure film’s soundtrack is right there with it. Just take the companion album’s first single, “This Is A Life,” out now on A24 Music, in which the ultra-dynamic duo of David Byrne and Mitski duet over backing by Son Lux.
This collaboration, however eye-popping, is the tip of quite an iceberg: The 49-track (!) Everything Everywhere All At Once album, out April 8 and scored by Son Lux, also features contributions from Randy Newman, Outkast’s André Benjamin, Moses Sumney and more.
“Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” Son Lux said in a statement upon the soundtrack’s announcement. “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka Daniels, are best-known as the writer-directors of Swiss Army Man. Their latest is a “multiverse fever dream” starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Listen to “This Is a Life” here and Mitski’s 2015 Daytrotter session below. You’ll find the complete Everything Everywhere All At Once album tracklist further down.
Everything Everywhere All At Once Tracklist:
This Is A Life (Extended) ft. Mitski, David Byrne
Wang Family Portrait
Very Busy
Vvvery Busy
What Are You Thinking About?
What a Fast Elevator!
Switch Shoes to the Wrong Feet
Nothing Could Possibly Matter More
A Choice
Chapstick
The Fanny Pack
Jobu Tupaki
The Alphaverse
The Mission ft. Nina Moffitt
Deirdre Fight
Waymond Cries
I Love You Kung Fu
My Life Without You ft. André Benjamin
The Story of Jobu ft. Nina Moffitt
Rendezvous at the Premiere
It’s you… Juju Toobootie ft. Chris Pattishall, Nina Moffitt
Everything Bagel
You’re Living Your Worst You
The Boxcutter ft. André Benjamin
Send Every Available Jumper
Opera Fight ft. Surrija, yMusic
Dog Fight ft. André Benjamin
Drummer Fight
Plug Fight
Pinky Fight ft. André Benjamin
I Have Been Watching ft. Rob Moose, Nina Moffitt
Somewhere Out There in All That Noise
Jobu Sees All
The Temple
Evelyn Everywhere
Evelyn All At Once
This Is How I Fight
In Another Life
It All Just Goes Away
Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano) ft. Chris Pattishall
Come Recover (Empathy Fight)
Your Day Will Come (Empathy Fight)
Let Me Go
Specks Of Time
This Is A Life ft. Mitski, David Byrne
Fence ft. Moses Sumney
Now We’re Cookin’ ft. Randy Newman
Sucked Into A Bagel ft. Stephanie Hsu
I Love You