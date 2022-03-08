Listen: David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux Collaborate on "This Is a Life"

As wild as A24’s forthcoming Everything Everywhere All At Once appears to be, the Daniels-directed sci-fi/action-adventure film’s soundtrack is right there with it. Just take the companion album’s first single, “This Is A Life,” out now on A24 Music, in which the ultra-dynamic duo of David Byrne and Mitski duet over backing by Son Lux.

This collaboration, however eye-popping, is the tip of quite an iceberg: The 49-track (!) Everything Everywhere All At Once album, out April 8 and scored by Son Lux, also features contributions from Randy Newman, Outkast’s André Benjamin, Moses Sumney and more.

“Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” Son Lux said in a statement upon the soundtrack’s announcement. “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka Daniels, are best-known as the writer-directors of Swiss Army Man. Their latest is a “multiverse fever dream” starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Listen to “This Is a Life” here and Mitski’s 2015 Daytrotter session below. You’ll find the complete Everything Everywhere All At Once album tracklist further down.

Everything Everywhere All At Once Tracklist:

This Is A Life (Extended) ft. Mitski, David Byrne

Wang Family Portrait

Very Busy

Vvvery Busy

What Are You Thinking About?

What a Fast Elevator!

Switch Shoes to the Wrong Feet

Nothing Could Possibly Matter More

A Choice

Chapstick

The Fanny Pack

Jobu Tupaki

The Alphaverse

The Mission ft. Nina Moffitt

Deirdre Fight

Waymond Cries

I Love You Kung Fu

My Life Without You ft. André Benjamin

The Story of Jobu ft. Nina Moffitt

Rendezvous at the Premiere

It’s you… Juju Toobootie ft. Chris Pattishall, Nina Moffitt

Everything Bagel

You’re Living Your Worst You

The Boxcutter ft. André Benjamin

Send Every Available Jumper

Opera Fight ft. Surrija, yMusic

Dog Fight ft. André Benjamin

Drummer Fight

Plug Fight

Pinky Fight ft. André Benjamin

I Have Been Watching ft. Rob Moose, Nina Moffitt

Somewhere Out There in All That Noise

Jobu Sees All

The Temple

Evelyn Everywhere

Evelyn All At Once

This Is How I Fight

In Another Life

It All Just Goes Away

Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano) ft. Chris Pattishall

Come Recover (Empathy Fight)

Your Day Will Come (Empathy Fight)

Let Me Go

Specks Of Time

This Is A Life ft. Mitski, David Byrne

Fence ft. Moses Sumney

Now We’re Cookin’ ft. Randy Newman

Sucked Into A Bagel ft. Stephanie Hsu

I Love You