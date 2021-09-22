Listen to Geese's Projector Title Track

Rising Brooklyn rockers Geese have shared the third single and title track from their forthcoming debut album, Projector, coming Oct. 29 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam.

Where the band’s previous Projector previews have been invigorating with their ever-shifting dance-rock and post-punk terrains, “Projector” is a different, more restrained animal. The track maintains a mid-tempo chug as frontman Cameron Winter cryptically considers the personal and universal (“Decency of mankind has been all but slaughtered by the computer and the wire / Now I’m the only good man left on earth, so why don’t you want me?”) over spindly staccato guitars. The instrumental builds to a psych-rock drone in places, but always stops short of erupting outright, instead falling back behind the uncanny visions depicted in Winter’s vocals.

“The opening riff on ‘Projector’ was the first thing we ever wrote for the record. When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album,” Winter recalls of the song. “We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that ‘Projector’ became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.”

“Projector” follows “Disco” and “Low Era,” which ranked among Paste’s favorite songs of June and August, respectively. As you might imagine, Geese’s debut is one of our most-anticipated albums out there at the moment.

Geese are taking that buzz on the road with their first-ever North American headlining tour next spring—you’ll find those dates down below. This fall, they’ll perform at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Desert Daze in California, with E.U./U.K. shows to follow in February 2022 before the bulk of their North American run in March and April. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 24.

Below, check out “Projector,” with a visualizer by Alden Volney, and Geese’s complete tour itinerary.

Geese 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

October

23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

November

13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

17 – London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton

18 – London, United Kingdom @ Sebright Arms

23 – Paris, France @ L’International

25 – Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau

January 2022

21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

23 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

February 2022

04 – Brussels, Belgium @ Chez [PIAS]

05 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Wilde Westen

06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

07 – Cologne, Germany @ MTC

08 – Hamburg, Germany @ MolotoW Skybar

12 – Vienna, Austria @ Fluc

14 – Munich, Germany @ Milla

15 – Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

16 – Annecy, France @ Festival Hors Pistes

20 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ McChuills

22 – Manchester, UK @ YES

23 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

24 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

March 2022

11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

12 – Washington, DC @ DC 9

14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

25 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

April 2022

02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison

07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom