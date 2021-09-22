Listen to Geese's Projector Title Track

Rising Brooklyn rockers Geese have shared the third single and title track from their forthcoming debut album, Projector, coming Oct. 29 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam.
Where the band’s previous Projector previews have been invigorating with their ever-shifting dance-rock and post-punk terrains, “Projector” is a different, more restrained animal. The track maintains a mid-tempo chug as frontman Cameron Winter cryptically considers the personal and universal (“Decency of mankind has been all but slaughtered by the computer and the wire / Now I’m the only good man left on earth, so why don’t you want me?”) over spindly staccato guitars. The instrumental builds to a psych-rock drone in places, but always stops short of erupting outright, instead falling back behind the uncanny visions depicted in Winter’s vocals.
“The opening riff on ‘Projector’ was the first thing we ever wrote for the record. When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album,” Winter recalls of the song. “We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that ‘Projector’ became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.”
“Projector” follows “Disco” and “Low Era,” which ranked among Paste’s favorite songs of June and August, respectively. As you might imagine, Geese’s debut is one of our most-anticipated albums out there at the moment.
Geese are taking that buzz on the road with their first-ever North American headlining tour next spring—you’ll find those dates down below. This fall, they’ll perform at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Desert Daze in California, with E.U./U.K. shows to follow in February 2022 before the bulk of their North American run in March and April. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 24.
Below, check out “Projector,” with a visualizer by Alden Volney, and Geese’s complete tour itinerary.
Geese 2021/2022 Tour Dates:
October
23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
November
13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
17 – London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton
18 – London, United Kingdom @ Sebright Arms
23 – Paris, France @ L’International
25 – Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau
January 2022
21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
23 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
February 2022
04 – Brussels, Belgium @ Chez [PIAS]
05 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Wilde Westen
06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
07 – Cologne, Germany @ MTC
08 – Hamburg, Germany @ MolotoW Skybar
12 – Vienna, Austria @ Fluc
14 – Munich, Germany @ Milla
15 – Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
16 – Annecy, France @ Festival Hors Pistes
20 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House
21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ McChuills
22 – Manchester, UK @ YES
23 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
24 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
March 2022
11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
12 – Washington, DC @ DC 9
14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
25 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
April 2022
02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
04 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
06 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison
07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom