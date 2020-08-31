Girlpool Share New Remix EP Featuring Dev Hynes, Porches and Lydia Ainsworth

Girlpool have shared a new remix EP featuring versions of their song “Like I’m Winning It” that dropped earlier this year.

The EP is titled Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It), and it features three different remixes from Dev Hynes, Porches and Lydia Ainsworth. Each collaborator brings new life to the song, from dark and moody with Ainsworth to loop-heavy with Hynes, transforming breaths into beats.

“It’s really cool to hear our song realized differently by artists we admire. Each remix is so unique and unexpected,” Girlpool said.

Listen to the Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It) remix EP below.