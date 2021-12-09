Girlpool Share Video for New Single "Faultline"

Los Angeles duo Girlpool, known for their dark and alluring indie rock, have shared a new single “Faultline.” The single arrives over a year after their 2020 EP Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It).

The single begins with a hypnotic twinkle, meshing into Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker’s harmonies. With subtle electronic touches, “Faultline” is a foray into Girlpool’s more experimental direction, creating new textures. Of the single, Tividad says: “The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re escaping.”

Below, watch the Julian Klincewicz-directed video for “Faultline” and revisit Girlpool’s performance of the single from their Paste Studio on the Road session further down.