Girlpool Share Video for New Single "Faultline"

By Jade Gomez  |  December 9, 2021  |  4:55pm
Photo by Alexis Gross Music News Girlpool
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Girlpool Share Video for New Single "Faultline"

Los Angeles duo Girlpool, known for their dark and alluring indie rock, have shared a new single “Faultline.” The single arrives over a year after their 2020 EP Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It).

The single begins with a hypnotic twinkle, meshing into Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker’s harmonies. With subtle electronic touches, “Faultline” is a foray into Girlpool’s more experimental direction, creating new textures. Of the single, Tividad says: “The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you’re escaping.”

Below, watch the Julian Klincewicz-directed video for “Faultline” and revisit Girlpool’s performance of the single from their Paste Studio on the Road session further down.

Tags

girlpool

More from Girlpool 
Also in Music