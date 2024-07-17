Great Grandpa Share First New Song in 5 Years

Since their beloved 2019 album Four of Arrows, fans have been clamoring for new music from the Great Grandpa. After five years, the Seattle five-piece have announced their return to music—and to one another—and their signing to Run For Cover Records with “kid,” an ethereal lead single whose Imogen Heap-like staticky monotone intro mourning the loss of what could’ve been gives way to a swell of strings and keys spinning together the sounds of a band being pulled back into one another’s orbit. Great Grandpa members Pat and Carrie Goodwin wrote “kid” following a miscarried pregnancy, and you can feel in it the simultaneous mourning and celebration of the fragility of life. It’s an acknowledgment of the mutual necessity of grief and love. It’s a reminder that even though we can’t hold onto everything we love, that ephemerality gives us all the more reason to try and do so anyway.

Read our 2023 interview with Great Grandpa vocalist Al Menne here. Listen to “kid” below.