Greentea Peng Shares New Single "Dingaling" Ahead of Man Made

Greentea Peng takes us for a day out in London in the music video for her new single “Dingaling.” The song is the second released ahead of her debut album Man Made, out June 4 via AMF Records.

When introducing the song on Instagram, Peng gave a nod to rappers 2Face and Blak Twang, and the influence of the grime-centered Channel U. ”Dingaling” finds Peng and her backing band, The Seng Seng Family, delivering a smooth, slinky groove with Peng’s raspy vocals grabbing attention on the hook: “You are my African queen / The girl of my dreams / You take me where I’ve never been / You make my heart go dingalingaling.” The song’s music video follows Peng around London until sundown as she visits Kilburn Market, rides along the Thames and stuns in a carnival setting.

Watch the music video for “Dingaling” below. You can preorder Man Made here.