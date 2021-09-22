Hana Vu Shares “Keeper” Video

Los Angeles-based artist Hana Vu is back with another single from her forthcoming album, Public Storage, out Nov. 5 via Ghostly International. “Keeper,” following “Maker” and “Everybody’s Birthday,,” is a glimmering, new wave-inspired track, synths whirling around her voice as it teeters between unbothered and tender.

Public Storage is the first time Vu welcomes a co-producer, Jackson Phillips (Day Wave). On “Keeper,” vocals and sounds are elaborately tangled, slightly fuzzed without dimming the soul of the song.

Directed by Meagen Houang and choreographed by Jas Lin, the “Keeper” music video finds Vu aching, then bursting with frustration—chaos only controlled by the claustrophobia of the location of the video. Shot in a single take on 16mm by cinematographer Andrew Yuyi Truong, the video sees Vu wretchedly roam through a house full of her family. A press release describes the video as “a compelling exploration of feeling unnoticed.”

Watch the music video for “Keeper” below. You can preorder Public Storage here.