Hayley Williams Covers Radiohead's "Fake Plastic Trees"

Over the last few months of quarantine, Hayley Williams has shared a string of home-recorded covers. Her “self-serenade” series has included songs by SZA, Björk, Phoebe Bridgers and more. Williams says she’s bringing the series to a close for now and has shared a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” for the final installment.

“the top requested song throughout my brief career in self-serenadism has been a @radiohead song,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post. “seemed sacrilegious at first until i realized that the band themselves have never once regarded what they do as precious or never-to-be-toyed with. they are never beholden to any one version of their expression and public affections don’t seem to sway them. so many times people thought they were at their best only for them to bloom more beautifully into something unexpected and unequivocally better.”

Read the full caption and listen to the cover below. And, while you’re here, check out our review of Williams’ solo debut, Petals For Armor, from back in May.