HEALTH and Nine Inch Nails Share Haunting New Song, "ISN'T EVERYONE"

Los Angeles noise-rock trio HEALTH have collaborated with none other than Nine Inch Nails, sharing a stunner titled “ISN’T EVERYONE” via Loma Vista Recordings on Thursday.

“It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it,” HEALTH say of the collaborative track in a statement.

Produced by both bands, and mixed by Atticus Ross, “ISN’T EVERYONE” is a dark and brutal electronic epic. Trent Reznor takes the first verse, growling “All the little piggies cannot help themselves” over pulsating bass and electric guitar grind before joining voices with HEALTH’s Jake Duzsik on the song’s bleakly nihilistic choruses: “Nothing matters / We’re all to blame / We lie surrendered to those we serve / We get the world we all deserve.” But it’s Duzsik who delivers the song’s ultimate kicker: “Are you alone? / Isn’t everyone?”

“ISN’T EVERYONE” is HEALTH’s first new release since their 2020 compilation DISCO4 :: PART I, which collected all their collaborations dating back to 2017, including songs with 100 gecs, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, Full of Hell, Ghostemane and others. Their last proper album was 2019’s VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR. Reznor and Ross are coming off an Oscar win for their original score to Pixar’s Soul.

You can stream “ISN’T EVERYONE” here and check out the track’s glitchy visualizer (created by Zev Deans) right here. Revisit HEALTH’s 2009 Daytrotter session and a vintage NIN performance from the Paste archives below.