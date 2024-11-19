Horsegirl Announce Sophomore Album Phonetics On and On The Cate Le Bon-produced project is due out 2/14 via Matador Records. Listen to its lead single, "2468," below.

Today, the New York City-via-Chicago trio Horsegirl have announced their sophomore album, Phonetics On and On, out February 14, 2025 via Matador Records. The news comes accompanied by the release of the album’s lead single, “2468.” The project was produced by Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon at Wilco‘s The Loft studio, and it will serve as the follow-up to the band’s 2022 debut, Versions of Modern Performance.

On “2468” Horsegirl explore with tinkering violins and clean, repetitive guitar strums to foster a stealthy and numerical buildup. The lyrics read like a choreographed, rhythmic schoolyard game, and the track’s accompanying video sees members Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein and Gigi Reece running in place, clapping and dancing synchronously on a mock-up playground. “2468” is jangly and playful like a Moldy Peaches track, while the edge of its noisy, animated escalation gives it a fresh, math-rock feel.

Along with the single and album, Horsegirl have also announced a Chicago record release show next year, followed by a spring tour of the East Coast, which you can find the dates of below.

Phonetics On and On Artwork:

Phonetics On and On Tracklist:

Where’d You Go

Rock City

In Twos

2468

Well I Know You’re Shy

Julie

Switch Over

Information Content

Frontrunner

Sport Meets Sound

I Can’t Stand to See You

Horsegirl’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro (Record Release Show) ^

Fri. Mar. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %

Sat. Mar. 22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

Sun. Mar. 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings %

Mon. Mar. 24 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse %

Wed. Mar. 26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom %

Thu. Mar. 27 – Somerville, MA @ Arts at The Armory %

Fri. Mar. 28 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater %

Sat. Mar. 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %

^ w/ Lifeguard & Answering Machines

% w/ Free Range