Japanese Breakfast Shares Surreal “Posing in Bondage” Video, Announces North American Tour

Japanese Breakfast, the indie-rock project of Michelle Zauner, has released the moody self-directed video for her latest single “Posing In Bondage,” off her forthcoming album Jubilee.

The new song shows Japanese Breakfast taking a new approach to her sound, with lo-fi pop elements that create an unsettling sonic and visual combination for the new single. In the accompanying video, Zauner traverses a grocery store at night, one of the most recognizable liminal spaces, and embarks on an intimate journey with a stranger.

The video corresponds with a North American tour announcement, beginning August 7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and ending Oct. 10 in St Louis, Missouri.

2021 is a big year for Japanese Breakfast. In addition to the album, Zauner and her band made their late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March and her memoir based on her viral New Yorker essay, Crying in H Mart, is due April 20 through Knopf.

Watch the video for “Posing In Bondage” below and see Japanese Breakfast’s tour dates further down. You can preorder Jubilee now, out June 4 via Dead Oceans.

Tour Dates

August

07- Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September

14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

October

01 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

09 – Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall