Japanese Breakfast Shares Surreal “Posing in Bondage” Video, Announces North American Tour

Japanese Breakfast, the indie-rock project of Michelle Zauner, has released the moody self-directed video for her latest single “Posing In Bondage,” off her forthcoming album Jubilee.
The new song shows Japanese Breakfast taking a new approach to her sound, with lo-fi pop elements that create an unsettling sonic and visual combination for the new single. In the accompanying video, Zauner traverses a grocery store at night, one of the most recognizable liminal spaces, and embarks on an intimate journey with a stranger.
The video corresponds with a North American tour announcement, beginning August 7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and ending Oct. 10 in St Louis, Missouri.
2021 is a big year for Japanese Breakfast. In addition to the album, Zauner and her band made their late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March and her memoir based on her viral New Yorker essay, Crying in H Mart, is due April 20 through Knopf.
Watch the video for “Posing In Bondage” below and see Japanese Breakfast’s tour dates further down. You can preorder Jubilee now, out June 4 via Dead Oceans.
Tour Dates
August
07- Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
September
14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
October
01 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency
02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
09 – Lawrence, KC @ Granada
10 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall