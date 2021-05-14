Joan Jett and Z2 Comics Create Graphic Anthology for Bad Reputation & I Love Rock 'N' Roll Anniversary

Joan Jett and The Black Hearts are celebrating 40 years since the release of their two game-changing albums, Bad Reputation and I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll. For the anniversary, Jett is joining forces with the music-centered graphic novelists at Z2 Comics to release Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – 40×40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock ‘N Roll.

The graphic anthology in honor of the two records is “written and drawn by some of the most renowned female creators from around the world,” per a press release. Along with the book itself, deluxe and super deluxe editions will be available for sale, featuring additional artwork and a hot-pink vinyl LP featuring the band’s greatest hits. This step into the world of comic books isn’t Jett’s first endeavor out of the world of making music—though she continues to produce for new acts on her own indie label Blackheart. Jett also acted as executive producer on The Runaways, in which Kristen Stewart played her in a biopic about the young band.

The cover artwork for the graphic novel was created by acclaimed artist Tara McPherson, who said of the project in a statement:

Joan Jett is the epitome of a rock ’n’ roll icon and a powerful force of a woman. When I was young and teaching myself how to play bass and starting bands, she was such an inspiration to me, and I know to so many other girls as well. She’s a fierce woman making no apologies, showing females they have a place in rock!

Check out the Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – 40×40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock ‘N Roll cover artwork and accompanying vinyl packshot below, beneath Paste archival audio from a 1981 performance by Jett & The Blackhearts. You can preorder the graphic anthology right here.