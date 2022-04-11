Watch the Video for Jockstrap's Sprawling New Single, "Concrete Over Water"

Following their Rough Trade debut with “50/50” in November, Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye (aka Jockstrap) are back with another new single, “Concrete Over Water.” The ambitious new single arrives with an equally ambitious music video co-directed by the band and Eddie Whelan.
Clocking in at over six minutes, “Concrete Over Water” sees Jockstrap push their wide, weird world of experimentation to be even more expansive. Though the track starts as a garbled ballad about the cosmos, it quickly explodes into a heavy electro-pop track before morphing back and forth into some iteration of either extreme as it goes on. Ellery’s elastic voice soars as the song’s one constant, pulling the whole chaotic opera together into coherence. By the time the song shudders to an end, with what sounds like the entire six minutes played again (sped up so it only lasts seven seconds) tacked on as a final bow, Jockstrap have taken the listener through an entire range of moods, genres and even galaxies, if the cosmic lyrics are anything to go by.
“‘Concrete Over Water’ was written on a Summer’s night in 2019 in a flat in Farringdon which was above a pub, and above a train line. The place hummed when the trains went under,” Ellery said of the creative process behind the track in a statement, “The video was born out of the celestial themes in the song. Eddie and I created the characters (Moongirl, Voyager, Magma Boy, etc.) to explore the feelings of wonder, inspiration and the search for answers, to reflect what the song represents to me.”
Skye added, “I can’t quite remember producing ‘Concrete Over Water.’ I was living in my auntie’s attic at the time and it was extremely hot. Georgia sent me the demo fully written, then I sent her the song fully produced. That was it.”
The duo are currently gearing up for a U.K./Ireland tour, kicking off in Rotterdam on April 22 and running through most of May. They’ll be back on a second U.K. leg in the fall, beginning in Manchester on Sept. 22, and will also be playing a few European festival gigs throughout the summer and fall. No word on whether they’re planning any shows on the other side of the Atlantic yet.
Check out the video for “Concrete Over Water” below, and keep scrolling to see a full list of Jockstrap’s 2022 tour dates.
Jockstrap Tour Dates:
April
22 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique Festival
23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Small Hall)
26 – Liverpool, UK @ District
27 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club
28 – Newcastle, UK @ World Headquarters
30 – Margate, UK @ Elsewhere
May
02 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners
04 – Oxford, UK @ Jericho’s
07 – Reading, UK @ Are You Listening Festival
25 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
26 – Sheffield, UK @ Yellow Arch
28 – Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot
29 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot
June
06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound City
July
17 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome to the Village Festival
24 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
September
29 – Manchester, UK @ White Hotel
30 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
October
01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Mash House
03 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
04 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
05 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
07 – Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts
08 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
10 – London, UK @ Village Underground
11 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
October
04 – Turin, IT @ Club 2 Club Festival