Watch the Video for Jockstrap's Sprawling New Single, "Concrete Over Water"

Following their Rough Trade debut with “50/50” in November, Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye (aka Jockstrap) are back with another new single, “Concrete Over Water.” The ambitious new single arrives with an equally ambitious music video co-directed by the band and Eddie Whelan.

Clocking in at over six minutes, “Concrete Over Water” sees Jockstrap push their wide, weird world of experimentation to be even more expansive. Though the track starts as a garbled ballad about the cosmos, it quickly explodes into a heavy electro-pop track before morphing back and forth into some iteration of either extreme as it goes on. Ellery’s elastic voice soars as the song’s one constant, pulling the whole chaotic opera together into coherence. By the time the song shudders to an end, with what sounds like the entire six minutes played again (sped up so it only lasts seven seconds) tacked on as a final bow, Jockstrap have taken the listener through an entire range of moods, genres and even galaxies, if the cosmic lyrics are anything to go by.

“‘Concrete Over Water’ was written on a Summer’s night in 2019 in a flat in Farringdon which was above a pub, and above a train line. The place hummed when the trains went under,” Ellery said of the creative process behind the track in a statement, “The video was born out of the celestial themes in the song. Eddie and I created the characters (Moongirl, Voyager, Magma Boy, etc.) to explore the feelings of wonder, inspiration and the search for answers, to reflect what the song represents to me.”

Skye added, “I can’t quite remember producing ‘Concrete Over Water.’ I was living in my auntie’s attic at the time and it was extremely hot. Georgia sent me the demo fully written, then I sent her the song fully produced. That was it.”

The duo are currently gearing up for a U.K./Ireland tour, kicking off in Rotterdam on April 22 and running through most of May. They’ll be back on a second U.K. leg in the fall, beginning in Manchester on Sept. 22, and will also be playing a few European festival gigs throughout the summer and fall. No word on whether they’re planning any shows on the other side of the Atlantic yet.

Jockstrap Tour Dates:

Jockstrap Tour Dates:

April

22 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique Festival

23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Small Hall)

26 – Liverpool, UK @ District

27 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club

28 – Newcastle, UK @ World Headquarters

30 – Margate, UK @ Elsewhere

May

02 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

04 – Oxford, UK @ Jericho’s

07 – Reading, UK @ Are You Listening Festival

25 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

26 – Sheffield, UK @ Yellow Arch

28 – Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot

29 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot

June

06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound City

July

17 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome to the Village Festival

24 – Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

September

29 – Manchester, UK @ White Hotel

30 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

October

01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Mash House

03 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

04 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

07 – Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts

08 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

10 – London, UK @ Village Underground

11 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

04 – Turin, IT @ Club 2 Club Festival