Listen to Joshua Hedley’s Great New Album All Hat
Hear New West Records' latest release a day early.Photo by Joshua Black Wilkins
Joshua Hedley’s new record, All Hat, is a doozy. Produced by Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson, the album is another addition to Hedley’s canon of historical country records. His music pays tribute to different eras of the genre, be it countrypolitan (Mr. Jukebox), 1990s new wave (Neon Blue), or timeless twang you can dance your heart out to (All Hat). Hedley operates like some sort of country music anthropologist, uncovering the lost or forgotten parts of the art that’s kept him going. He’s a household name at Robert’s Western World in Nashville, and All Hat is his bona fide masterpiece that blurs the line between student and savant. It’s the record somebody who grew up with Bob Wills and Keith Whitley would make, which means: it’s a damn good record.
Hedley was kind enough to share All Hat with us early so we could share with all of you. Below, you can find all eleven tracks and a nice explainer about each one from the man himself. Give it a listen today, give it a listen tomorrow, and then go see Hedley at one of the dates on his Nashville World Tour, which starts today.
- music They Are Gutting A Body Of Water Are Ready to Get Real By Manon Bushong October 23, 2025 | 11:00am
- tv William Fichtner’s Magnetic Performance Punches Up Talamasca: The Secret Order’s Supernatural Slow Burn By Lacy Baugher Milas October 23, 2025 | 11:00am
- movies 10 Meta Films: When The Movie Knows You’re Watching By Audrey Weisburd October 23, 2025 | 10:02am
- music Listen to Joshua Hedley's Great New Album All Hat By Matt Mitchell October 23, 2025 | 10:00am
- music Hannah Jadagu’s Describe Breaks Up With Simple Classifications By Andy Crump October 23, 2025 | 10:00am
- music Wild Kinetic Dreams: Rush’s Power Windows at 40 By Andy Steiner October 23, 2025 | 9:00am
- tv Nobody Wants This Is Somehow Both Boring and Obnoxious in Season 2 By Whitney Friedlander October 23, 2025 | 3:01am
- tv Messy Timelines and Unreliable Narrators Make Harlan Coben’s Lazarus a Slog By Tara Bennett October 22, 2025 | 1:00pm
- music Spiritual Cramp Resurrect Rude Energy By Ricky Adams October 22, 2025 | 12:30pm
- tv It: Welcome to Derry Sinks Like a Lead Balloon By Rory Doherty October 22, 2025 | 12:00pm
- books Exclusive Cover Reveal + Excerpt: Alicia Thompson’s In Every Possible Way By Lacy Baugher Milas October 22, 2025 | 11:00am
- movies Fight Night: Freddy vs. Jason Delivered on its Title By Kenneth Lowe October 22, 2025 | 10:57am
- music COVER STORY | Animal Collective Can Laugh A Little By Tatiana Tenreyro October 22, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies Revenge is never simple—neither is the legacy of Kill Bill By Caroline Siede October 21, 2025 | 5:54pm
- movies Sydney Pollack found a New Hollywood comfort zone for Robert Redford By Jesse Hassenger October 21, 2025 | 5:43pm
- tv Shrinking teases more romance and hijinks in season 3 first look By Mary Kate Carr October 21, 2025 | 5:38pm
- movies Netflix has big plans for Catan By Emma Keates October 21, 2025 | 4:26pm
- games What Is Call of Duty Scared Of? By Moises Taveras October 21, 2025 | 3:00pm
- games The Strength of Super Metroid's Soundtrack Is in Its Silences By Maddy Myers October 21, 2025 | 2:00pm
- movies River of Grass Is a Lyrical Walk Through the Everglades with the Ghost of Marjory Stoneman Douglas By Jim Vorel October 21, 2025 | 1:15pm
- tv Paste Power Rankings: The 5 Best TV Shows on Right Now (October 21, 2025) By Lacy Baugher Milas October 21, 2025 | 1:00pm
- music Portrait Gallery: Bumbershoot 2025 By Paste Staff October 21, 2025 | 12:30pm
- movies, tv HBO Max Increases Prices Across All Tiers Starting November 20 By Audrey Weisburd October 21, 2025 | 12:06pm
- comedy Every Bob’s Burgers Halloween Episode, Ranked By Jim Vorel October 21, 2025 | 11:00am
- tv Late Night Last Week: John Oliver Exposes Air Bud & More By Will DiGravio October 21, 2025 | 10:01am
- movies Something Doesn’t Feel Right: Doom the Movie at 20 By Cullen Wade October 21, 2025 | 9:15am
- movies Giving the Devil His Due: Satan’s 25 Best Appearances in Film By Kenneth Lowe and Paste Staff October 21, 2025 | 9:00am
- music Watch Neighbor's Paste Session from Northlands By Matt Irving October 20, 2025 | 1:00pm
- music Bourbon & Beyond Artists Talk Life, Self-Care, and Pre-Show Rituals By Alisha Patterson and Michael Dunaway October 20, 2025 | 12:00pm
- games Reunion Is A Great Post-Car Crash Game By Wallace Truesdale October 20, 2025 | 12:00pm
- music Portrait Gallery: All Things Go 2025 By Paste Staff October 20, 2025 | 11:00am
- music Good Flying Birds’ Talulah’s Tape Is an Impressive and Irresistible Introduction By Ben Salmon October 20, 2025 | 11:00am
- movies Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia Makes Absurd Mockery of the American Psyche By Nadira Begum October 20, 2025 | 10:02am
- movies 100 Meters Asks if You Can Find the Meaning of Life in a 10 Second Sprint By Elijah Gonzalez October 20, 2025 | 9:30am
- tv 20 Essential Halloween-Themed TV Episodes to Stream Right Now By Paste Staff October 20, 2025 | 9:30am
- movies 20 of the Best Wilderness Horror Movies By Jim Vorel October 20, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 50 Best Movie Jump Scares of All Time By Jim Vorel October 19, 2025 | 9:00am
- music Tame Impala Is Spread Too Thin On Deadbeat By Cassidy Sollazzo October 19, 2025 | 9:00am
- music Every Taylor Swift Album Ranked By Ellen Johnson and Paste Staff October 19, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Paramount+ Right Now By Jacob Oller and Paste Staff October 19, 2025 | 6:00am