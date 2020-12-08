Julia Jacklin Shares Video for New Single "baby jesus is nobody's baby now"

Julia Jacklin has shared a new holiday single, “baby jesus is nobody’s baby now” alongside its music video. It follows Jacklin’s previously released seven-inch single for Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 5, “to Perth, before the border closes” and “CRY.”

Jacklin says of the new track:

2019 was a pretty rough one for my family. I was touring the whole year carrying a lot of guilt for not being able to be at home. Singing super sad songs every night was a blessing and a curse depending on the day. I was imagining Christmas as being this time where we all came together again and took a collective breath but then the bushfires hit and my family live in the country so it was a direct threat. I was living in Melbourne, still pretty new to it, and wasn’t able to go home, the roads were blocked and my family were being evacuated periodically for a month. At one point Melbourne was blanketed in smoke from the fires, the sun was this menacing red, it felt apocalyptic and pretty hopeless. I wrote this in my room looking forward to 2020, hoping it would be a reset of some kind lol.

The costume was made by my mother Marion Crossman a couple of weeks ago when we were living together in rural NSW and the backdrop was painted by my younger brother Eamonn Briggs on Nick Mckks driveway.

Watch the video for “baby jesus is nobody’s baby now” (directed by Jacklin and Nick Mckk) below, and scroll down to listen to a clip from Jacklin’s 2017 Daytrotter session.