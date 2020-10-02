Watch Bon Iver Perform New Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tribute Song “Your Honor”

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon debuted a new song called “Your Honor,” inspired by the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The performance took place during the first installment of Vernon’s “A Visit With Vernon” initiative in his hometown of Eau Claire, Wis. “A Visit With Vernon” is part of the For Wisconsin voting campaign where local residents are invited to nominate someone they know who is on the fence about voting. Whoever has the most compelling submission will be brought to a secret meeting with Vernon to talk about voting.

Vernon introduced the single in the video:

I wrote a song on Friday which I never do anymore. I kinda wrote it right after we heard about Ruth Bader Ginsburg passing. She just opened so many doors for so many people that people don’t even understand or realize. And her service to the nation I think is still somehow underestimated.

Watch Vernon perform “Your Honor” below (which starts around the five-minute mark). Further down, hear Bon Iver’s 2008 Daytrotter session.