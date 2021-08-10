Califone, Karl Blau, More Feature on Kenny Rogers Tribute Album

From Perpetual Doom, the independent label responsible for the recent “Stay Tuned” series that finds indie artists such as Granddaddy, Eric Slick and TORRES covering various TV show themes, comes Happy Birthday Kenny: A Tribute to Kenny Rogers, a forthcoming compilation of artists performing classic songs by The Gambler. Featuring tracks that range from the songwriter’s earliest eras to some of his iconic duets, the album’s 17 tracks feature contributions from Karl Blau, Little Wings, Califone and more.

Curated with the intention to share new arrangements and interpretations of works by the timeless musician, Happy Birthday Kenny arrives Aug. 20, the day before Rogers’ actual birthday. Only digitally available on Bandcamp, fans can also order an exclusive cassette version of the album.

Listen to Graves’ cover of “Lucille” and a 1996 Rogers performance at the Ryman below, and check out the cover art and full tracklist for Happy Birthday Kenny: A Tribute To Kenny Rogers further down.

Happy Birthday, Kenny Album Art:

Happy Birthday, Kenny Tracklist:

01. Austin Leonard Jones – The Greatest

02. Califone – Coward Of The County

03. Diane Cluck – We’ve Got Tonight

04. Doug Tuttle – Just Dropped In

05. Graves – Lucille

06. Tommy and The Ohs – Sweet Music Man

07. Jeffrey Silverstein – Share Your Love With Me

08. Jesse Woods – Lady

09. Karl Blau – The Gambler

10. Little Wings – You Decorated My Life

11. Longriver – Love Will Turn You Around

12. Michael Nau – Till I Get It Right

13. Mirah (ft. Maia Macdonald) – Islands in the Stream

14. Pearl Charles & Michael Rault – Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town

15. St. Yuma – Take This Heart

16. Suzanne Vallie – Morning Desire

17. Lee Baggett – Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer