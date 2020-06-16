Listen to Khruangbin's Vibrant New Single "Pelota"

Khruangbin are back with a new single and video, “Pelota,” ahead of their forthcoming album, Mordechai, out June 26 via Dead Oceans in association with Night Time Stories.

This vibrant track is the third thus far from Mordechai, following “So We Won’t Forget” and “Time (You and I).” The Houston, Texas trio is made up of Laura Lee Ochoa on bass, Mark Speer on guitar, and Donald “DJ” Johnson on drums. The gorgeously animated video was directed by Hugo Rodrigues Rodriguez.

Preorder the album here, and watch the captivating video below: