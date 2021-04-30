Kings of Convenience Announce Peace or Love, First New Album in 12 Years

As we suspected when Kings of Convenience revealed earlier this week that they had a new single on the way, the duo have announced a new album, their first since 2009. Peace or Love arrives June 18 on EMI Records, while its first single “Rocky Trail” is out now alongside its music video.

Eirik Glambeck BoE and Erlend Oye intertwine their gentle vocals and guitars in classic Kings of Convenience fashion on “Rocky Trail,” with keening violin adding a bitter ache to the mix. “I should’ve carried you to the top of the rocky trail,” the duo sing regretfully, as if of a love lost.

“Another classic Eirik composition that skilfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint,” Oye says of the duo’s new song in a statement. “It’s pop music, but not as we know it.”

Recorded across five years in five different cities, Peace or Love is the first Kings of Convenience record since 2009’s Declaration of Dependence. The duo will support the album on tour in Europe and the U.K. this fall and into early 2022, including a doubleheader at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sept. 26.

Watch the “Rocky Trail” video below, and find Peace or Love’s details and the duo’s tour dates further down.

Peace or Love Tracklist:

01. Rumours

02. Rocky Trail

03. Comb My Hair

04. Angel

05. Love Is A Lonely Thing

06. Fever

07. Killers

08. Ask for Help

09. Catholic Country

10. Song About It

11. Washing Machine

Peace or Love Album Art:

Kings of Convenience Tour Dates:

September

19 – Bergen, Norway @ Grieghallen

21 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

26 – London, U.K. @ Royal Festival Hall (Matinee)

26 – London, U.K. @ Royal Festival Hall (Evening show)

October

18 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Lope de Vega

19 – Valencia, Spain @ La Rambleta

21 – Barcelona, Spain @ L’Auditori

26 – Catania, Italy @ Teatro Metropolitan

29 – Bologna, Italy @ Teatro Manzon

November

01 – Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

March 2022

15 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Theater 11

19 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale

22 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

26 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Filadelfiakyrkan

May 2022

16 – Porto, Portugal @ Coliseu do Porto

18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum

June 2022

07 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast

14 – Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle