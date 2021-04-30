Kings of Convenience Announce Peace or Love, First New Album in 12 Years

As we suspected when Kings of Convenience revealed earlier this week that they had a new single on the way, the duo have announced a new album, their first since 2009. Peace or Love arrives June 18 on EMI Records, while its first single “Rocky Trail” is out now alongside its music video.
Eirik Glambeck BoE and Erlend Oye intertwine their gentle vocals and guitars in classic Kings of Convenience fashion on “Rocky Trail,” with keening violin adding a bitter ache to the mix. “I should’ve carried you to the top of the rocky trail,” the duo sing regretfully, as if of a love lost.
“Another classic Eirik composition that skilfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint,” Oye says of the duo’s new song in a statement. “It’s pop music, but not as we know it.”
Recorded across five years in five different cities, Peace or Love is the first Kings of Convenience record since 2009’s Declaration of Dependence. The duo will support the album on tour in Europe and the U.K. this fall and into early 2022, including a doubleheader at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sept. 26.
Watch the “Rocky Trail” video below, and find Peace or Love’s details and the duo’s tour dates further down.
Peace or Love Tracklist:
01. Rumours
02. Rocky Trail
03. Comb My Hair
04. Angel
05. Love Is A Lonely Thing
06. Fever
07. Killers
08. Ask for Help
09. Catholic Country
10. Song About It
11. Washing Machine
Peace or Love Album Art:
Kings of Convenience Tour Dates:
September
19 – Bergen, Norway @ Grieghallen
21 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
26 – London, U.K. @ Royal Festival Hall (Matinee)
26 – London, U.K. @ Royal Festival Hall (Evening show)
October
18 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Lope de Vega
19 – Valencia, Spain @ La Rambleta
21 – Barcelona, Spain @ L’Auditori
26 – Catania, Italy @ Teatro Metropolitan
29 – Bologna, Italy @ Teatro Manzon
November
01 – Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
March 2022
15 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Theater 11
19 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royale
22 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
26 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Filadelfiakyrkan
May 2022
16 – Porto, Portugal @ Coliseu do Porto
18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseum
June 2022
07 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast
14 – Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle