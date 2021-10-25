Little Simz Shares "I Love You, I Hate You" Video

Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert was recently named one of Paste’s favorite albums of September, and for good reason. Her captivating wordplay and dramatic visuals have made her one of the most exciting hip-hop acts in recent memory. Today (Oct. 25), the British-Nigerian rap powerhouse shares the breathtaking visual for “I Love You, I Hate You.”

The heart-wrenching song offers a glimpse into Simz’s head, as she struggles with how to feel about her absent father. The powerful video represents the distance between estranged parents and children with endlessly long tables and the emotional brush strokes of a desperate painter.

Below, watch the video for “I Love You, I Hate You” and stream Sometimes I Might Be Introvert here.