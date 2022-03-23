Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup Announced: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat and More to Headline

Lollapalooza has announced its plans to return to Chicago’s Grant Park for its 31st year this summer with a typical wide-ranging lineup of over 170 artists. The festival shared its 2022 lineup yesterday (March 22), featuring Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo as headliners for the four festival dates (July 28 to 31).

Other noteworthy names on the lineup include Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, IDLES, 100 Gecs, Manchester Orchestra, Cordae, Caroline Polachek, Remi Wolf, Wet Leg, Genesis Owusu, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Horsegirl. Additionally, Jane’s Addiction have been highlighted as “special guests” for this year’s festival. If you missed your chance to catch Pom Pom Squad or BLACKSTARKIDS at Paste’s SXSW party last week, they will also be playing during Lollapalooza weekend.

4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets are all on sale now. Single day tickets will be available once the festival’s daily schedules are revealed.

Keep scrolling to check out the full Lollapalooza 2022 lineup. You can buy tickets here.