Watch Lucy Dacus Perform "Hot & Heavy" in Her Late Show Debut

To mark the announcement of her forthcoming third album, Lucy Dacus made her Late Show debut on Tuesday night, performing her lead Home Video single “Hot & Heavy.”

Home Video find Dacus looking back to her years growing up in Richmond, Virginia, and her hometown has played a central role in her album rollout, as well. She filmed her “Hot & Heavy” video in and around Richmond’s historic Byrd Theatre, and her remote Late Show performance on the Virginia Repertory Theatre stage where she used to perform in musicals like Spring Awakening.

Backed by Jacob Blizard (lead guitar), Dominic Angelella (bass), Ricardo Lagomasino (drums) and Sarah Goldstone (keys, BVG), Dacus performs “Hot & Heavy” with poise and a power that sneaks up on you, glowing under the bright house lights.

Watch Dacus’ Late Show performance below and revisit her 2016 Daytrotter session further down. Home Video is out June 25 on Matador Records.