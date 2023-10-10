Madi Diaz Announces New Album Weird Faith

This morning, Nashville singer/songwriter Madi Diaz announced her newest LP, Weird Faith, which is set to arrive on February 9 via ANTI-. Her last album, 2021’s History of a Feeling, was one of the most impactful and beautiful indie releases that year, and it led to Diaz touring with Waxahatchee, Angel Olsen and Harry Styles in the months after. She even went on to join Styles’ band for his UK and European gigs afterwards. “This record is about the beginning of love, and saying every feeling out loud, when I feel it, for better or worse because I can’t help it,” Diaz explains about Weird Faith.

The album announcement was accompanied by the release of lead single “Same Risk,” an empathetic, moving acoustic number that centers Diaz’s incomparable, impassioned singing. She reflects on love lost and the human condition of destructive relationships. “I don’t believe a word that’s coming out of your pretty mouth,” she muses. “I let you come in now the call is coming inside of the house. Can’t tell which one of us is lying, hurts like love, feels like crying.” The song re-establishes what we’ve already long known to be true: Diaz is one of our most important songwriters, and her command of melody and language stands alone.

Listen to “Same Risk” and check out the Weird Faith artwork and tracklist below.

Weird Faith Artwork:

Weird Faith Tracklist:

Same Risk

Everything Almost

Girlfriend

Hurting You

Get To Know Me

God Person

Kiss The Wall

Don’t Do Me Good (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

For Months Now

KFM

Weird Faith

Obsessive Thoughts

Madi Diaz’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct. 12 – London, UK @ Bush Hall

Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

Oct. 20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

Oct. 21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

Oct. 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

Oct. 25 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre *

Oct. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

Oct. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

Oct. 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre *

Oct. 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

* w/ My Morning Jacket

