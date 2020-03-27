Margo Price Delays Album Release, Shares John Lennon Cover

Margo Price is the latest in a growing line of artists who are postponing their album releases due to the coronavirus outbreak. Her forthcoming third LP and follow-up to 2017’s All American Made, That’s How Rumors Get Started, was originally set to arrive May 8, but has been pushed back to an unannounced late summer date, Price announced on Instagram Friday.

“Sometimes circumstances are beyond our control,” Price said. “I would say that’s the case for folks everywhere in the world right now. Life is postponed until further notice. I would love nothing more than for everyone to hear my next album in it’s entirety but it’s just not gonna be May 8th.” You can read her full statement below.

Along with the news, Price has shared a cover of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me,” from 1984’s Milk and Honey, recorded with her husband and fellow country singer Jeremy Ivey in their home. The pair’s rendition is as lovely and bouncy as you’d expect—and applicable in terms of these “strange days” we’re all living in right now. (Also, peep the “Stay at Home” advisory behind their heads, and then follow suit!).

Price has already shared two singles from That’s How Rumors Get Started: “Stone Me” and “Twinkle Twinkle.” She says she’s hoping to release more leading up to the eventual record release.

Watch Margo and Jeremy perform “Nobody Told Me” below. Further down, listen to her 2015 Daytrotter session.