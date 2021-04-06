McKinley Dixon Releases New Single "Chain Sooo Heavy"

McKinley Dixon shared “Chain Sooo Heavy” on Tuesday, the third single ahead of his debut LP for label Spacebomb Records. For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her arrives May 7 and features previous releases “Swangin’” and “make a poet Black,” the latter of which made Paste’s Best Songs of February 2021.

“Chain Sooo Heavy” is jazzy and chaotic in the best way possible, with the Richmond rapper’s expertly delivered verses swimming on top of a blaring saxophone. Female backing vocals, more subtle horns and dreamy keyboard trills add nuance to the beat as Dixon keeps it dynamic, switching his rhythm throughout.

Dixon said of the song’s lyrics in a statement:

“Chain Sooo Heavy” is my view on the commodification of the black experience by an outside audience. The way that trauma can be made palatable and marketable without consent and how because of capitalism, it’s hard to escape the consolidating parts of you for an audience. It’s a self reflection on how I’m susceptible to that.

Watch the music video for “Chain Sooo Heavy” below. You can preorder For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her here.