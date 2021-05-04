Listen to Mitski's New Song from This Is Where We Fall Soundtrack, "The End"

Mitski has been laying low since the explosion of acclaim around her 2018 album Be the Cowboy, releasing music only sparingly as part of other projects. First, it was “Cop Car,” her contribution to the soundtrack for 2020 horror film The Turning, and now it’s her exclusive soundtrack for Z2 Comics graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, a science-fiction series from writer Chris Miskiewicz and illustrator Vincent Kings, the latest song from which debuted Tuesday afternoon.

Following early March’s twangy “The Baddy Man,” “The End” is a moody, atmospheric rock track featuring ominous spoken-word vocals from Miskiewicz. Though Mitski doesn’t lend her voice to the track, you can still sense her artistry behind it—cymbal crashes, feedback screech and organ bombast combine to imbue the instrumental with a powerful theatricality, yet it remains human and emotional in spite of its cinematic scope.

Listen to “The End” via SoundCloud here and revisit Mitski’s 2015 Daytrotter session below. You can grab a copy of This Is Where We Fall—the book hits stores tomorrow, May 5—right here.