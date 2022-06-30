NANCY Announces Debut Album, Shares Lead Single "I Hate Rock & Roll"

Enigmatic English psych-rock provocateur NANCY has announced his debut album and shared its lead single, fuzzed-out stomper “I Hate Rock & Roll.” The as-yet-untitled LP arrives June 30 via Blame Recordings. Taking his name from the term that was “both a punchline and label throughout the songwriter’s formative years,” NANCY’s first full-length will follow his acclaimed 2021 mini-LP The Seven Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues.

“Rock and Roll. My first true love. It’s glamorous, decadent and ridiculous. Since I was 14 noodling in my bedroom, Rock and Roll has been everything I’ve ever wanted. I’ve been in love with Rock and Roll; I’ve dedicated my life to it,” NANCY says in a statement. “But now Rock and Roll has become a ball and chain. It’s a cage of ambition I’ve built around myself; it’s a golden carrot that I stagger towards, an oasis of aspiration in a desert of economic despair. So naturally, I wrote a song about it..I Hate Rock n Roll.”

NANCY is set to announce a fall tour in support of his debut album, a press release teases. It would stand to reason that’s when we’ll learn more about the LP itself, as well.

In the meantime, check out “I Hate Rock & Roll” below, and keep scrolling for a closer look at its single art, which features the mysterious phrase “English Leather.”