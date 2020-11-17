Open Mike Eagle Shares New Video for "Headass (Idiot Shinji)"

By Lexi Lane  |  November 17, 2020  |  11:41am
Photo by R. Gardiner Music News Open Mike Eagle
Open Mike Eagle dropped a new video for his song “Headass (Idiot Shinji),” taken from his recent album Anime, Trauma and Divorce, out now via Auto Reverse Records. Paste featured the album in our list of the 10 Best Albums of October.

The comedic video features goofy classroom lessons and costumes and stars comedian Jak Knight (Black-ish, Big Mouth). Previously, Open Mike Eagle released videos for other album tracks “Death Parade,” “Bucciarati” and “I’m A Joester (Black Power Fantasy).”

Watch the video for “Headass (Idiot Shinji)” below.

