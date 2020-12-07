Osheaga Festival Reveals 2021 Headliners: Cardi B, Foo Fighters, Post Malone

Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced its 2021 headlining acts, which include Cardi B, Foo Fighters and Post Malone. Celebrating its 15th year, the festival will take place on July 30-Aug. 1, 2021 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec.

In a statement, Osheaga explained:

We are aware that we are heading into uncertain times, and we have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for OSHEAGA to move ahead without a hitch. Of course, we will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future, because there IS a light at the end of the tunnel!

The rest of the lineup is yet to be announced. You can purchase festivals passes and find out more information here.