Park Hye Jin Shares New Single, "Whatchu Doin Later"

Following the laidback house and subtle accentuation that made recent single “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” such an entrancing experience, Los Angeles-via-Korea singer, artist and producer Park Hye Jin has continued teasing her forthcoming album Before I Die with new song “Whatchu Doin Later.” The track, a dreamlike and danceable trap-inspired song, sounds thoroughly modern, even down to the self-deprecating lyrics “oh my God I’m dumb as shit.”

Performed in both English and Korean, “Whatchu Doin Later” follows the album’s previous single in being simultaneously wistful and quietly stoic, bolstered by the artist’s flow and the fat sub bass that punctuates her lyrics.

Before I Die is out Sept 10. on Ninja Tune, and is her first full release since 2020’s standout EP How Can I, which we called one of the best of 2020. The album also arrives ahead of high-profile, energetic collaborations with Clams Casino, Blood Orange, and Nosaj Thing. Listen to “Whatchu Doin Later” and revisit “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” here.