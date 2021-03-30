Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 3/31 - Rozzi, The Driver Era, Cory Henry, Run River North

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

Born Rosalind Elizabeth Crane, Rozzi was touring the nation with Maroon 5 by age 19. Since then the indie pop artist has released a pair of EPs and a debut album, 2018’s Bad Together. And if you watched The Morning Show on Apple+, you’ll remember her covering Radiohead’s “Creep.”

After nearly a decade of performing in the five-piece family group R5, brothers Rocky and Ross Lynch became The Driver Era in 2018, releasing a trio of singles, “Preacher Man,” “Afterglow” and “Low.” They put out their first LP, X via BMG the following year, and have since released a trio of EPs, while Ross has continued his acting career, mostly recently playing Harvey Kinkle on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Former Snarky Puppy member Cory Henry mixes jazz, funk, gospel and soul in his solo music. The Brooklyn native released two albums last year, Something to Say and Christmas with You.

The trio of John Chong, Alex Hwang and Sally Kang have been performing together since 2011, releasing three albums of indie folk in that time, including the brand new LP Creatures in Your Head.

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT):

12pm – Vintage Trouble

2:30pm – Night Beats

5:00pm – Scarypoolparty

7:30pm – Sunny War

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse

2:30pm – Lee Pardini

5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia

7:30pm – Pearl Charles

12:00pm – Rozzi

2:30pm – The Driver Era

5:00pm – Cory Henry

7:30pm – Run River North

12:00pm – Girlpool

2:30pm – Sir Sly

5:00pm – Jensen McRae

7:30pm – Sons of Silver

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun

2:30pm – Fences

12:00pm – Gaby Moreno

2:30pm – Debi Nova

5:00pm – Azure Ray

7:30pm – Joyce Manor

12:00pm – Josh Radnor

2:30pm – Natalie Bergman

5:00pm – Cary Brothers

7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock