Pedro the Lion Announces New Album Santa Cruz

Pedro the Lion, the revived project of David Bazan, has announced a new album titled Santa Cruz, set to release on June 7 via Polyvinyl. The upcoming LP is the third full-length release from Bazan since the announcement of Pedro the Lion’s return in 2019, and Santa Cruz is the next installment of Bazan’s series of “musical memoir” albums that recount his past, with the upcoming edition detailing his childhood move from Arizona to Southern California.

In conjunction with the album announcement, Pedro the Lion has released its lead single “Modesto.” Bazan says of the single” “Of all the tunes on these records, I can’t think of another tune where I was really expressing my own agency. It was the first time where I really had a choice of what I wanted to do. It became really clear in those 6 months when I lived in Modesto that I didn’t want to work any other job – I wanted to try and make music. This song definitely feels like the launch pad for what became the life that I chose.”

Listen to “Modesto” and check out the album art and tracklist for Santa Cruz below.

Santa Cruz Album Artwork:

Santa Cruz Tracklist:

It’ll All Work Out

Santa Cruz

Little Help

Tall Pines

Don’t Cry Now

Remembering

Teacher’s Pet

Parting

Modesto

Spend Time

Only Yesterday