Phoebe Bridgers Announces COVID-Related Changes to Tour

In the wake of artists including Pixies and Nine Inch Nails canceling their upcoming tours, Phoebe Bridgers has decided instead to make some alterations to her current list of dates. Shared via Twitter, she’s announced new safety measures to keep concertgoers safe from the seemingly unyielding threat of COVID-19.

“Let’s try this again,” her post reads. “In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule.” Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry, and in states where that is not allowed, proof of a negative test result is permissible.

Phoebe ends the tweet thread, “And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon.” Below, check out her updated list of tour dates, as well as Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio performance of “Smoke Signals.”

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

September

03 – St Louis, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheter ^

04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ^

08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Ampitheater

10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

14 – Detroit, MI @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater *

15 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater *

17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater *

21 – Raleigh, NC @ Redhat Amphitheater *

23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

25 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Festival

26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

27 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion At Nautica *

October

02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

(^ – with Bartees Strange)

(* – with MUNA)