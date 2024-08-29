PREMIERE: Listen to Phoebe Rings’ New Single “Daisy” The New Zealand pop group's eponymous debut EP is due out October 18 via Carpark Records.

Today, dream pop band Phoebe Rings have announced their forthcoming debut EP, due out October 18 via Carpark Records. The New Zealand band, led by Crystal Choi, Alex Freer (Tiny Ruins, A.C. Freazy), Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent (Princess Chelsea, Lucky Boy) and Benjamin Locke, is multi-faceted at every turn, fusing jazz-trained talents with interests in Studio Ghibli, bossa nova and Stereolab. Something of an indie supergroup who’s opened for Arlo Parks, the Beths and played on countless festival bills over the last four years, Phoebe Rings is a vessel for Choi’s full-on embrace of a world far away from (but just as eclectic) as the one she honed her sound in. “I got very sick of jazz. I just didn’t want that sound anymore,” she says. “Dream pop was my favorite thing to listen to. It fits the vibe and visuals of where I wanted to go.”

The EP’s lead single “Daisy” is as floral and spritely as its title suggests. With a style that reflects the layered, dimensional love that stitches together the cultural tapestry of Choi and her band’s instincts. “Daisy” revels in the imagination Choi sings about, pairing brightened guitars with a whistling synthesizer, hand claps and a skirt of snare and cymbal that all bubble in matrimony. Watch Phoebe Rings’ self-directed music video for “Daisy” below.

Phoebe Rings Artwork:



Phoebe Rings Tracklist:

Chesire

January Blues

Lazy Universe

Sspissky

Ocean

Daisy