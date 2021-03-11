Remember Sports Share “Materialistic,” Second Like a Stone Single

Philly-based Remember Sports released “Materialistic” on Thursday. The latest single follows “Pinky Ring” ahead of the band’s forthcoming album Like a Stone, out April 23 via Father/Daughter Records.

“Materialistic” is a heavy indie-rock ballad, with a ripping, distorted guitar solo by Jack Washburn serving as the song’s breakdown. The dynamic track finds vocalist Carmen Perry reflecting on how her experiences manifest into physical objects, with lyrics like, “Archive the past with some shit that won’t last you / A lifetime / Materialistic or are we acquisitive? / Nevermind.”

Perry elaborated on the song’s production in a statement:

It’s about the feedback loop of me caring about my possessions because they hold special memories, and alternately thinking I’m a bad person for caring about a mostly meaningless pile of junk. This song is special to us because we left a lot of room for Jack to do what he does best, and Nadia Hulett of Nadine made us all cry when she laid down her unimaginably angelic vocals in one take.

Listen to Remember Sports’ “Materialistic” below, and keep scrolling to revisit the band in the Paste Studio in 2018. You can preorder Like a Stone here.