Samia Announces New EP Scout, Shares Lead Single

New York City-based singer/songwriter Samia has announced her forthcoming EP Scout, due out July 23 on Grand Jury. Scout follows last year’s The Baby and its subsequent remix album from earlier this year. “It feels like a part two,” Samia says of the EP in a statement. “It’s The Baby’s slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright.”

Arriving alongside the announcement is lead single “Show Up,” a fiery, shoegaze-inspired ode to the people in her life she cares most about. Accompanying the single is a video directed by Joey Brodnax in which Samia takes center stage, bearing her heart as nostalgic videos featuring loved ones are projected onto her.

Samia will be on tour this fall, first opening up for Sylvan Esso before heading out on some headlining dates of her own. Below, check out the full list of fall dates as well as the video for “Show Up,” before revisiting our The Best of What’s Next feature on Samia here.

Samia Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

September

06 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

07 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

09 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

11 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

14 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

17 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater *

18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

19 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

21 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre *

22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

24 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas # SOLD OUT

25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

26 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar #

28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi #

30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

October

1 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall # SOLD OUT

2 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom # SOLD OUT

4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe #

5 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd # SOLD OUT

7 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

8 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement # SOLD OUT

(* – w/Sylvan Esso)

(# – w/Savannah Conley)