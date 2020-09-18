U.K. Soul Group Sault Share New Album Untitled (Rise)

Sault, the enigmatic British group that surprise-dropped the riveting, socially-conscious soul album Untitled (Black Is) a few months ago, are back with another new album titled Untitled (Rise). Last year also saw them release two albums, with the first in early summer and the second at the end of summer, and they’ve continued that pattern in 2020. Their 2019 albums, titled 5 and 7, both landed on a number of music outlets’ album-of-the-year lists. The group is a collaboration between Dean Josiah Cover (aka Inflo), Melisa Young (aka Kid Sister) and Cleopatra Nikolic (aka Cleo Sol), and their music spans soul, funk, Afrobeat and R&B.

While Untitled (Black Is) was more pointed about the struggles of the Black experience, Untitled (Rise) shows the carefree, independent and celebratory sides of that existence. The rhythms are more central and vigorous, and there’s a relaxing flow to these songs. Though there are still moments of powerful spoken-word speeches and stomps on tracks like “Rise Intently” and “The Beginning & the End.” With this album, Sault have proven their exceptional dynamism, talent and spirit once again as they’ve delivered another essential cultural staple.

Listen to the album’s opening track “Strong” below. Click here to stream Untitled (Rise), and click here to purchase the album.