Watch Sharon Van Etten Perform "Mistakes" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Two years after Sharon Van Etten recruited Norah Jones to join her for a stunning performance of “Seventeen” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the singer-songwriter returned to the stage last Friday to promote her new album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. Dressed in a striking red number, Van Etten launched into an emotional performance of album standout “Mistakes.”

If this performance made you curious or excited, Van Etten is embarking on a tour with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker in July.

Below, watch Van Etten perform “Mistakes” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revisit our ranking of every Sharon Van Etten album here. Keep scrolling to listen to Van Etten’s 2010 Daytrotter session.